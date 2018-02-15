Shaun O’Neale

OCEAN CITY — Shaun O’Neale, winner of FOX’s MasterChef season seven, will make his way to the East Coast to appear on the Culinary Stage during the 44th Annual Ocean City Hotel & Restaurant Spring Trade Expo, which is set for March 4-5 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

O’Neale has been orchestrating dance floors from the DJ booth for almost 20 years and refining his culinary skills in home kitchens for just as long. In the late 90’s, O’Neale found his love for electronic music and quickly climbed the DJ ranks in the underground rave scene, performing regularly with some of the pioneers of the dance music industry. In Tampa Florida, in 2003, Shaun would begin to move out of the underground scene and into the mainstream taking residency at some of South Florida’s most legendary nightclubs and performing at some of the biggest music festivals of the time. O’Neale relocated to Las Vegas in 2008 and quickly became a staple in the Vegas pool and nightclub scene holding residencies at major venues like Liquid Pool, Bare Pool, Haze Nightclub, Light Nightclub and Daylight Pool.

One thing has remained constant for Shaun O’Neale through the crazy years in the DJ booth was his absolute obsession with all things food. Spending years developing and fine tuning his culinary skills, O’Neale came out of the home kitchen and into the spotlight in 2016 on season seven of the hit FOX show MasterChef. With his elevated plating and big bold flavors, O’Neale quickly became a front runner and soon began to dominate the competition. He had eight individual wins starting with the coveted white apron and ending with the MasterChef trophy. Having the honor to cook for and learn from true masters in the culinary world like Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi, Wolfgang Puck, Daniel Boulud, Richard Blais, Aaron Sanchez, Edward Lee and Kevin Sbraga has only intensified O’Neale’s passion in the kitchen as he now moves on to the next phase as a Chef, DJ and Author of “My Modern American Table.”

O’Neale will entertain the crowd at the Trade Expo on Sunday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. Following his cooking demo, he will do a meet and greet and cookbook signing. For complete details, visit oceancitytradeexpo.com.