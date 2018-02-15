Berlin Intermediate Students Partner With Worcester County Humane Society

Sixth grade students at Berlin Intermediate School are required to complete 15 hours of Service Learning throughout the year. Some of the sixth grade teams chose the Worcester County Humane Society as the community partner for service learning. Above, Kyla Johnson brought in paper towels and Dawn dish detergent to donate to the Humane Society’s wish list.