BERLIN – The following represents a collection of announcements of area student achievements in higher learning.

•Some 38 Worcester County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 1,265 students who received 1,171 bachelor’s degrees, 94 master’s degrees during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

Berlin area residents include Allison Anders, B.S., management, cum laude; Delaney Andrews, B.S., exercise science, magna cum laude; Andrew Baskerville, M.S., applied biology; Christina Benedict, B.A., communication arts; Kendal Blosser, B.A., psychology; Nicholas Burak, B.S., exercise science; Margareta Defiglio, B.S., nursing; Dylan Greer, B.A., economics, cum laude; Glenn Hastings, B.A., environmental studies; Numan Ishfaq, B.S., biology; Alecia Jones, B.S., nursing; Kaitlyn Nibblett, B.A., psychology, magna cum laude; Hunter Phillips, B.S., geography and urban and regional planning; Robert Phillips, B.S., biology, magna cum laude; Cecelia Pyles, B.S., early childhood education; and Brittany Thompson, M.Ed., curriculum and instruction.

Bishopville area residents include Jessica Iacona, B.S., business economics; and Rachel Mulholland, B.S., management.

Ocean City area residents include Michael Coughlin, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Kara Fields, B.S., management, cum laude; Nicholas Gausepohl, B.S., accounting, B.A., Spanish; Zackary Hommel, B.S., marketing; Volha Lohinava, B.S., accounting, cum laude; Colin Maccari, B.A., communication arts; and Amanda Velli, B.A., psychology.

Snow Hill area residents include Kayelynn Ayres, B.A., English, magna cum laude; Colleen Bassett, B.S., early childhood education; Kyle Cropper, B.A., psychology and Spanish; Cassidy Dolby, M.S.W.; Susan LeCompte, B.S., early childhood education; Faryn Muir, B.S., nursing; and Hannah Scarborough, B.S., elementary and early childhood education.

Whaleyville area residents include Devon Voisine, B.S., management; and Aaron Wyatt, B.S., interdisciplinary studies.

Other area residents include Donald Jenkins, B.S., management, summa cum laude, of Eden; Matthew Barbely, B.A., music, of Newark; Valerie Bryant, B.A., sociology, of Ocean Pines; and Emily Clark, B.S., accounting, cum laude, of Pocomoke City.

•Erin Nolan, of Berlin earned dean’s list honors at Saint Joseph’s University for the fall 2017 semester. Nolan studies Accounting.

•Megan Rush, a marketing major from Salisbury, has been named to the Dean’s List at Butler University in Indianapolis for the fall 2017 semester.

•Gabrielle Wilkins, of Ocean City has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2017 semester.

•At the University of Alabama, Hayden McWilliams of Fenwick Island was named to the Dean’s List, Kelli Kuharich of Selbyville to the President’s List and Alexander Davila of Ocean City to the Dean’s List.

•Jillian Petito of Berlin has earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2017 semester at Mount St. Mary’s.

•Sophia Brennan, daughter of Martha Brennan and Mark Brennan, has earned dean’s list honors at Furman University.

•Students from the area named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester were Megan Brown of Bethany Beach, Lindsay Mann of Bethany Beach, Nathan Sirkis of Bethany Beach, Eduardo Perez Cruz of Selbyville, Karla Sandoval-Haro of Selbyville, Allison Shovel of Selbyville, Amanda Beam of Fenwick Island, Courtney Gray of Selbyville, Madison Bacon of Selbyville, Rashel Holland of Selbyville, David Chan of Selbyville, Matthew McGuigan of Bethany Beach, Allison Walsh of Bethany Beach, Matthew Lyons of Fenwick Island, Michael Payan of Selbyville, Anthony Miltner of Selbyville, Lauren Smith of Selbyville, Andrea Elsby of Selbyville, Holly Schilling of Selbyville and John Douds of Selbyville.

•Widener University’s dean list students included Ryan Sauer, a Mechanical Engineering major from Ocean City, and Katrina Harrell, a Nursing major from Ocean City.

•Patrick Miller, an Ocean City resident majoring in intelligence and national security studies, and Grant Brown, a hospitality, resort and tourism management major from Selbyville, were among the 2,419 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List.

•Heather Nicolle of Berlin has been named to the fall 2017 Dean’s List at Mansfield University.

•Rydge Dudley of Selbyville, is one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

•Thomas Albert, a junior Electrical Engineering major from Berlin at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester.

•Riley Dickerson of Ocean Pines has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.