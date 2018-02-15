American Legion Staff And United States Coast Guard Station Volunteers Prepare And Serve Dinners At Wounded Warriors Fund Raiser

by
American Legion Staff And United States Coast Guard Station Volunteers Prepare And Serve Dinners At Wounded Warriors Fund Raiser

American Legion Post 166 staff and United States Coast Guard Station Ocean City volunteers prepared and served dinners at the fund raiser for Wounded Warriors. Approximately 100 folks were kind enough to participate in the Wounded Warrior Benefit Dinner at the legion that leads up to annual gala in November. Pictured, from left, are Joe Vendura, Ben Neilson, Ray Kudobeck, Tommie Wade, Master Chief Timaree Sparks, Brandon Chadwell, Sam Wiley, Don Crocket, Irene Gilchrist, Ken Sheltry, Sebastian M. Gomez, Michael McKinney and Chairman John P. Quinn.