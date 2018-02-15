WEST OCEAN CITY – The 10th Annual Death by Chocolate event will return to West Ocean City businesses next weekend.

On Feb. 24, several merchants in West Ocean City will open their doors to participants of the 11th Annual Death by Chocolate event.

CraZy LadyZ! co-owner Jan Patterson said the yearly event gives both residents and visitors a chance to get to know local merchants through a day-long game.

At the beginning of the day, participants can pick up a game card from any of the participating businesses and collect clues from each of the stores until the card is complete. At the same time, merchants that day will be serving up chocolate to visitors.

“By the end of the day, I don’t think anyone wants to even see chocolate,” Patterson joked.

This year’s game will take participants to each store, where they will search for parts to build a Mr. Pirate Potato Head.

“You go into each of the stores that are participating, and you search for clues,” Patterson said. “The clue you find is then put on your game card and validated by the merchant, and then you are off to the next merchant.”

Patterson said the yearly event encourages participants to visit stores they don’t frequent and support local businesses.

“If you don’t have a pet you would never go to a local pet shop. If you don’t play golf you wouldn’t think of going to a local golfing store. If you don’t need flooring you wouldn’t think to go to a flooring store,” she said. “This event pulls you through the stores, where you can meet the owners and see what they are all about.”

Patterson explained the game also serves as a marketing tool for merchants. She said the game generates conversations among visitors and locals and keeps people coming to the stores throughout the year.

“The event really keeps it rocking throughout the summer,” she said.

Patterson noted that the game gives individuals something to do in the winter months. She said the event has grown from 46 participants in its first year to more than 700 last year.

“The event has grown by leaps and bounds,” she said. “We had no idea that it would get this big.”

This year’s merchants – CraZy LadyZ!, Pet Threadz, Monkey’s Trunk, OC Floor Gallery, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, IMPACT Home Technology, Ocean Elements Salt Spa and Float Center, Bombshell Boutique, OC Organics, Coastal Coffee Roasting, Bungalow 7, Wockenfuss, Park Place Jewelers, Pineapple Top Cottage and Blushing Beauty Boutique – will open their stores from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 and will validate game cards as participants move to each location.

In addition, Waterman’s Seafood Company will offer lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – where customers will be entered into a Seafood Lover’s Gift Basket raffle – while Sunset Grille will offer dinner specials following the game.

Individuals can drop off completed games cards at Sunset Grille no later than 6 p.m. to be entered into a drawing for giveaways provided by participating merchants.

“Each merchant will be giving away either a gift certificate, a gift coupon or an item,” Patterson said.

The winners of the drawing will be announced at Sunset Grille at 7 p.m. Participants do not have to be present to win, but Patterson said individuals must be ages 18 and older to enter.

Patterson encouraged anyone to participate. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

“It’s a great day,” she said, “and it’s a lot of fun.”

For more information on this event, contact CraZy LadyZ! at 410-213-2085.