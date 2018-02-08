BERLIN- In their first game in nearly two weeks, the Worcester Prep boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Delmarva Christian, 65-48, on the road on Monday.

The Mallards have played just four games since the middle of December thanks to the holiday vacation, January’s major snow storm and winter break. They were back on the court on Monday at Delmarva Christian and lost to the host Royals, 65-48. The Worcester boys fell behind early and trailed 12-4 after the low-scoring first quarter.

The Mallards got the offense going a little in the second quarter and cut into the Royals’ lead a little, but still trailed by eight at 35-27 at the half. Worcester actually outscored Delmarva Christian in the third and trailed only 48-42 heading into the fourth and final quarter. However, the Mallards could only muster six points in the final period and fell, 65-48.

Colin Miller led Worcester with 17 points, while Tucker Brown added 10. Brenner Maull and Brendan Miller scored six points each, while Sam Cantello added five. Monday’s loss continues a see-saw season for the Mallards, who have not won more than two in a row or lost more than two in a row all year. The last streak of any size for Worcester is when they won back-to-back games on December 15 and December 18 just before the holiday break. Since then, they have alternated wins and losses. With the loss, Worcester’s record on the season fell to 8-7.