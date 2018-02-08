SALISBURY – Wicomico County’s public school system is facing a $9.2 million shortfall in its general fund operating budget for fiscal year 2019.

In a public budget hearing Tuesday, Bruce Ford, chief finance and operations officer for Wicomico County Public Schools, presented community members with a brief overview of the school system’s proposed fiscal year 2019 budget.

School officials anticipate the total operating budget to be $194.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Ford said revenue sources include $43.7 million in county contributions, $146.5 million in state contributions and $4.2 million from other unrestricted funding sources, such as grants, facility rentals and interest on investments.

While the school system projects $2.3 million in new revenue, Ford said it will not offset the estimated $11.5 million in general fund budget requests made for fiscal year 2019, leaving school officials with a $9.2 million funding gap. Per pupil, the school system estimates a funding gap of $642.

Ford said budget requests made this year address three of Superintendent Donna Hanlin’s top priorities – increasing the percentage of students entering kindergarten ready to learn, increasing the percentage of students who graduate from high school, and attracting and retaining a high-performing workforce – which will be achieved through programs that are expected to cost $5.9 million.

“In addition to those top three priorities, there are also additional budget requests from the schools and articulated needs that have not yet been prioritized,” he said.

Ford said additional budget requests made by schools, department heads and budget managers not pertaining to those three priorities totaled $5.6 million, creating an estimated total general fund budget request of $11.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

Members of the public were also given an opportunity to comment on what they would like to see from the school system in the coming fiscal year. Comments included requests to create positions and improve salaries and suggestions that would retain employees and improve students’ transitions from elementary school to high school.

Hanlin encouraged community members to submit their comments by emailing comments@wcboe.org or by calling 410-677-5251.

“I thank you all for coming out,” she said. “Hopefully we will continue to receive public comments … It’s very important to hear from the community about what’s important in your public schools.”