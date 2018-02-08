Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

Feb. 9: Wounded Warrior Benefit Dinner

5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets: $15. Open to the public. Chicken cordon bleu, salad, baked potato, vegetable and dessert. 410-289-3166.

Feb. 9: Carnevale di Venezia Authentic Italian Mardi Gras

6:30-9:30 p.m. Delmarva Chapter, Unico National. Sedona Restaurant, 26 North Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach, Del. $35 per person. RSVP: dina1of10@aol.com or 410-1461. Checks payable to UNICO Delmarva, Dina Burgstiner, 732 Deer Leap Dr., Bethany Beach, Del. 19930. Include e-mail address with check. Tickets limited, tax deductible.

Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9: Free Pickleball Clinics

5-6 p.m. Ocean Pines Pickleball Club in conjunction with the Ocean Pines Community Center. Beginners clinics. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Ocean Pines also offering free week of drop-in time following the clinic (Friday through Thursday). Registration: 703-598-6119 or jhanberry@comcast.net.

Feb. 10: Annual Kiwanis Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages and eggs, coffee and tea. Tickets: $6/adults; $3/children under 12; free under 5. See any Kiwanis member or call 410-208-6719. Tickets also available at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 10: Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

A Roaring Movies Valentine new concert. 7:30 p.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines; $45. 1-888-846-8600 or MidAtlanticSymphony.org.

Feb. 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Feb. 13: Pancake And Sausage Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Youth fund-raiser. Cost: $7/adults; $5/ages 6-12; 5 and under/free. Eat in or carry out. 443-235-6761.

Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday Services

Noon and 7 p.m. Imposition of Ashes, Holy Communion, Readings for Reflection. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. All are welcome. 410-641-2186.

Feb. 15: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

Refreshments: 9:45 a.m.; business meeting: 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Guests welcome. February craft: St. Patrick’s day votive lantern. 410-208-2944.

Feb. 15: Worcester County NAACP

Past, Present And Future African-American Community Leaders 6:30 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Local leaders will discuss their experiences. Light refreshments. 443-944-6701.

Feb. 15: Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association Dinner Meeting

6 p.m.: Cocktails; 7 p.m.: Dinner. Ropewalk, 82nd Street and the bay, Ocean City. Cost: $40. Guest speaker: Rina Thaler, Art League of Ocean City. RSVP: 410-289-6733 or inquire@ocvisitor.com.

Feb. 16: Free Gospel Music Event

7 p.m. Guerrieri Hall, Wor-Wic Community College campus, Salisbury. Featuring Kent Lee. Sponsored by Wor-Wic’s Black Student Association, the “Echoes & Visions” Editorial Board and the Student Government Association. 410-334-2902.

Feb. 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs will be available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Feb. 18: Chicken And Dumpling Dinner

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (while available). Snow date to be announced. Girdletree Auxiliary, 2739 Snow Hill Rd., Girdletree. Adults: $12; 10 and under: $8. Tickets available at the door. Buffet dinner includes meal, dessert and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out available. 410-632-2128.

Feb. 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m.: coffee; 10 a.m.: meeting. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. Attending will be Jesse Colvin, candidate for Congress in Maryland, and Jamie DeMarco, who will discuss how renewable energy will create jobs on the Eastern Shore. New members welcome. 410-973-1021.

Feb. 22: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Ropewalk Restaurant, 8203 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Speakers: Patrick O’Keefe, political director, Maryland Republican Party, and Grant Helvey, chairman, Worcester County Central Committee. Cost: $20. Reservations: 410-208-9767 or annlutz60@gmail.com.

Feb. 25: Youth Group Miniature Golf

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 443-235-6761.

March 3: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

March 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speak-er will be from Assateague National Park. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 10: OCVFC Ladies Auxiliary Quarter Auction

Doors open at 5 p.m., auction from 6-9 p.m. OCFD Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, second floor. Family-friendly event. More than 100 auction items, raffles, food and door prizes. Advance admission: $5; at the door: $7. Includes one paddle and door prize ticket. Proceeds go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships. 609-412-0778 or 443-365-0637.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments.Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.