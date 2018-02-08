Shrine Club Presents Plaque To OC360 For It’s Support Of OC Shriners

by
Shrine Club Presents Plaque To OC360 For It’s Support Of OC Shriners

The Shrine Club of Ocean City presented a plaque to the restaurant OC360 at Fenwick Inn for its continued support of Ocean City Shriners. The club is organized under Boumi Shriners, a part of Shriners International. The primary purpose of the club is to cultivate and encourage fraternal friendship and promote Shriners charitable activities, particularly support for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Pictured, from left, are Bob Reese, president of the Ocean City Shrine Club; Shannon Madden, OC360 director of food and beverage; and Bob Creech, Divan Representative and Marshall for Boumi