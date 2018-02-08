Shenanigan’s Irish Pub Presents OC Lions With $1,000 Check

Greg Shockley, owner of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, presented a check to the Ocean City Lions Club for $1,000. These funds support the Lions’ Wounded Troops Fund and the Lions  Annual “Wounded Troops” Golf Tournament, which takes place every October at the Ocean City Golf Club. Shockley, right, is pictured with Lion Ben Dawson.