BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team dropped two game this week to dip below the .500 mark after reaching the milestone earlier last week.

Last Tuesday, the Seahawks routed county rival Snow Hill, 60-20, to climb back to the .500 mark after a topsy-turvy season when stringing wins together has been challenging. Breaking even was short-lived, however, as the Seahawks were beaten handily by Bennett, 61-29, at home last Thursday.

On Monday, the Decatur girls faced Mardela on the road and the result was the same although the contest was much closer. The Seahawks lost to the Warriors, 53-43, on the road to fall to 7-9 on the season. It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks, who face Wicomico at home on Friday and Bennett on the road next Monday.