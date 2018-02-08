Newly Formed Berlin-Ocean City Jaycees Seeking New Members

The newly formed Berlin-Ocean City Jaycees are seeking new members for 2018. A community service, social and leadership training organization for men and women ages 18-40, the Berlin-Ocean City chapter welcomes potential members from Worcester County and surrounding areas. Membership meetings are 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the State Association of Liquor License Establishments office in Berlin. The next meeting is Feb. 13. Above, chapter President Matt Bellacicco is pictured receiving the official charter certificate from JCI Maryland Vice President Emily Nock.