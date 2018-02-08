BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team had its five-game regular season winning streak dating back to mid-December snapped this week with a 51-33 loss to Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday.

In their first game back since winter break, the Mallards fell to the Royals, 51-33, on Monday when they couldn’t get much going on offense. The loss snapped a five-game regular season winning streak for the Worcester girls. The Mallards had won six of seven since way back on December 18.

The only loss during the streak came during the Governor’s Challenge tournament during the Christmas break. Since then, the Worcester girls had beaten Saints Peter and Paul, North Caroline, Salisbury School and Salisbury Christian. The Mallards last regular season loss back on December 18 ironically came against Delmarva Christian.

In the rematch on Monday, Worcester trailed 13-9 after a fairly tight first quarter. By halftime, the Royals had extended their lead to 24-15 with a stifling defense keeping the Mallards in check. Delmarva Christian led 37-27 after three quarters, but Worcester scored only six points in the final quarter while the Royals scored 14 on their way to the decisive 51-33 win.