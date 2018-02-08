Ladies Ancient Order Of Hibernians Donates $1,000 To Macky & Pam Stansell House Of Coastal Hospice At The Ocean

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Ocean City donated $1,000 to the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, now under construction in Ocean Pines. Pictured, front from left, are Lorraine Taylor, Pat Fairbend, Mary Rosenhagen, Suzanne Lamont and Peggy Bennett; and, back, Cathy Bocci, Jackie Choate, Mary Ann Welsh and Coastal Hospice Vice President of Operations David Hanlin.