The Healthway Drive Community Garden received a large donation from The 100+ Women Who Care On the Shore group, which meets three times a year for one hour to learn about local nonprofit agencies, nominated by members. One agency is chosen to receive individual checks from the members of the group for $100. The group is open to all women interested in donating to local charities. During the group’s first meeting of 2018, the Healthway Drive Community Garden received the most votes to receive the donations from the group totaling $2,700. The garden is a collaborative project with Atlantic General Hospital, Worcester County Health Department, and Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Some group members are pictured with Amanda Buckley of AGH Nutrition Services and Michelle McGowan of AGH Population Health. Submitted Photos