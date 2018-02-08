BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances this week in the state 3A-East Regional meet in Prince George’s County with top 10 finishes in a handful of events.

The top finish by any Decatur athlete in the 3A-East Regional meet was a second-place finish by Alyssa Romano in the pole vault. Kevin Beck finished fourth in the 800. Gabrielle Izzett finished 23rd in the 1,600 and 22nd in the 800. In the 300, Romano finished 17th and Jabria Lewis was 20th. Beck also finished 19th in the 1,600, while Eric Bontempo was 16th in the shot put.

In the final Bayside Conference meet of the season last week, the Seahawks turned in solid performances in several events. On the boys’ side, in the 1,600, Kevin Beck finished sixth and Carter McClendon finished 10th. In the 300, Kashif Reyes was fifth and Tyler Bernal finished 18th. Jack Reimer finished ninth in the 3,200. In the 500, Decatur’s best finish was Chad Fischer at 11th. The Seahawks did well in the 55-meter hurdles with Hunter Wolf finishing 11th, Kyle Stubblebine finishing 12th and Andrew Ball finishing 13th.

Beck finished first in the 800, while George Cheynet was sixth and Fischer was 11th. Reyes finished eighth in the 55-meter dash. John James finished 12th in the pole vault. Eric Bontempo was fifth in the shot put, while Tyler Cook was 11th.

On the girls’ side in the 1,600, Decatur’s Caroline Gardner finished 11th. Alyssa Romano finished fourth in the 300, while Emma Stubblebine was 17th. In the 500, Raeghan Flynn was 11th and Giana Cauble was 17th. In the 800, Gabrielle Izzett was fifth and Erica Hicks was 11th. Romano finished 11th in the pole vault and Kinsie Runkle was 14th in the shot put.