“Coldwell Banker Bowlers” Wins First Place In Coastal Association Of Realtors’ Bowling For Business Cards Event

by
“Coldwell Banker Bowlers” Wins First Place In Coastal Association Of Realtors’ Bowling For Business Cards Event

Team “Coldwell Banker Bowlers” won first place in the Coastal Association of Realtors’ inaugural Bowling for Business Cards event. Pictured from left, are winning team members Steve Parsons, Greg Erdie, Brad Rayfield and CAR President Joel Maher. Nine teams of CAR members and guests competed to earn the top three scores. The event was sponsored by CAR affiliates Prime Lending and Sage Title Group.