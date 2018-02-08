Oh My Hair Salon in Berlin has added a Next LEVEL suite above its existing location to provide a more private setting for customers experiencing hair loss. Photo by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – A new operation at a Berlin salon is expected to help those experiencing hair loss.

In recent weeks, Oh My Hair the Salon opened its newest operation, Oh My Hair Next LEVEL, above the business’s main location within the Midtown Professional Building complex.

Salon Coordinator Haley Ward said Next LEVEL will offer customers hair extensions, eyelash extensions and wig services in a more private environment.

Ward explained customers wishing for hair extensions, eyelash extensions or wig fittings will no longer have to receive such services in a busy salon atmosphere.

“We found that when people come in and disclose their hair loss, it can feel awkward for them,” she said. “We wanted to offer a more private space where they feel more comfortable disclosing that information.”

Ward said Next LEVEL offers wig and extension services that are specific to a customer’s needs. For example, guests can browse the salon’s small selection of wigs, or can order a wig made of synthetic or human hair.

“We offer something for people to touch, see and try on,” she said. “If they don’t find something they like, we have a catalog where they can pick and choose.”

Ward said Oh My Hair’s new suite offers a spa-like atmosphere for those receiving wig and extension services. A separate chair and mirror have been set up for wig fittings and hair extension appointments, while beds offer a place for those receiving eyelash extensions.

“It’s one of the only salons I can think of near this area that offers something like this,” she said.

As part of its new operation, Ward said Oh My Hair will also offer stepdown haircuts at a discounted price for those experiencing dramatic hair loss after treatment, or as a result of other conditions, and will cut and style purchased wigs if needed at no additional charge.

Ward added those who purchase wigs from Oh My Hair will also receive a receipt that can be submitted to their insurance companies.

“We sell the wigs under suggested retail value and under the technical term, ‘Extra, Cranial Prothesis,’ so that clients can submit a claim to their respective insurance companies to help offset the cost,” she said.

In addition to its new operation, Ward said Oh My Hair is now an affiliate salon for the non-profit hair donation organization Wigs for Kids.

As part of an ongoing promotion, the salon is currently offering free haircuts to those who donate 12 or more inches of hair to Wigs for Kids. Hair cannot be permed, color-treated or highlighted, but hair with temporary coloring or highlights that are washed out before cutting will be accepted.

Ward said those who cannot donate their hair can donate monetarily to Wigs for Kids through the salon’s online fundraiser (https://www.facebook.com/donate/141264416541463/). The salon’s goal is to raise $1,800 – the average cost of a child’s hair replacement system – by April 1.

“Any money that is donated will go directly to Wigs for Kids,” she said.

Ward said those wishing to schedule an appointment for Next LEVEL’s wig and extension service can call the salon at 443-513-4461.