Athletes Serving Athletes recently honored the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore with the 2017 Eastern Shore Community Partner of the Year Award. The annual awards event highlighted the importance of Athletes Serving Athletes’ mission to pair athletes living with disabilities with a personal team of wingmen to train and compete in mainstream running and multisport athletic events. Pictured, back from left, are Jill Fears, Eastern Shore Community Coordinator ASA; Heather Mahler, Program Director CFES; John Crowley III, ASA Eastern Shore Volunteer of the year 2017; Tori Fears, Volunteer Captain Eastern Shore ASA; John Crowley IV, Volunteer Captain Eastern Shore ASA; and David Slomkowski, founder and Executive Director of ASA. Pictured in front is Ryan Malone, Athlete with ASA Eastern Shore.