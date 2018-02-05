SNOW HILL — A former town of Snow Hill account manager, indicted last fall by a Worcester County grand jury after absconding with over $169,000 in public funds over a period of a couple of years, pleaded guilty last week to felony theft and was sentenced to 15 years in jail, all but five of which was then suspended.

Erica M. Holland, 32, a former account clerk with the town of Snow Hill, was first arrested last April under circumstances unknown at the time. The situation became clearer in September when the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Holland had been indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of felony theft scheme over $100,000.

The charges alleged between August 2014 and April 2017, Holland, while employed as a town clerk, stole over $169,000 from the Snow Hill coffers. After an investigation, the matter was referred to the Office of the State Prosecutor by the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. In September, a grand jury, after hearing evidence in the case indicated Holland.

Last week, Holland pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme over $100,000. She was sentenced to 15 years in jail, all but five of which was then suspended. She was also placed on supervised probation for five years upon her release and was ordered to pay $169,000 in restitution to the town of Snow Hill.