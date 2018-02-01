Women’s Fund Members Raise $4,700 In Donations For Life Crisis Center

Members of the Women’s Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES), recently raised $4,700 in donations for the Life Crisis Center. The funds were used to ease the burdens of those spending their holidays at the Life Crisis Center. Pictured, from left, are Abby Marsh of the Life Crisis Center, B.J. Summers of CFES and Gayle Widdowson, chair of the Women’s Fund.