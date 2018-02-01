Things I Like – February 2, 2018

Finding and holding on to a good pen

When my kids teach me something

Fried onions on a cheesesteak

Young kids competing hard

Actress Allison Janney

Learning from a bad parenting moment

A good deal on a purchase

Reading old magazines

A big dog who’s a gentle giant

My kids reading the same books I read while in school

Spending a rainy day at work

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.