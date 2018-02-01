Republican Women Of Worcester County Hold Monthly Luncheon Meeting

Last Thursday, the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) held their monthly luncheon meeting at the Captain’s Table restaurant in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Liz Mumford (Worcester County Commission for Women), Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino, Beth Rodier (RWWC president), Pat Schrawder (Delegate Mary Beth Carozza’s representative) and Carol Frazier (RWWC legislative chair).