Jane Ann Wood

OCEAN CITY – Jane Ann Wood, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Monongahela, Pa., she was the daughter of Pauline “June” Elliott and step-father Ralph Elliott and the late John C. Wood.

She is survived by her sons, John P. Wood and his wife, Patricia, of Monongahela, Pa., and Jerome Wood of West Ocean City.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lynda Marie Wood, in 2013.

There are three grandchildren. Also surviving is her half-brother, Ralph D. Elliott, and his wife, Lynn, of Berlin, and half-sister Deborah Tabor and her husband, James, of Westover, Md.

Jane was a graduate of Monongahela High School and had been employed by Candy Kitchen as a manager at the 64th location.

Cremation followed her death. A service will be held at a later date and will be private for the family.

A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome in Berlin.

x

Nova Jo Alton-Harrison

BERLIN – Nova Jo Alton-Harrison, age 57, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018, at her home in Berlin.

Born in Washington state, she was the daughter of the late Joe Alton and Nadine Neal.

She is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Ralphiel Phillips Harrison (Phil); three children, David Anthony Carpenter SSG USA and wife Sarah of Elk Grove, Calif., Lukas Ray Carpenter of Fair-view, Pa., and Angela Mae Carpenter of Berlin, Md.; two grandchildren, Thabien and Alaster Carpenter of Elk Grove, Calif., and stepson Christopher Harrison of Winchester, Va. She is also survived by many loving siblings, nieces and nephews.

Nova generously volunteered her time for the American Red Cross, the Emergency Management Agency and the Assateague Island National Seashore (National Park Service). She also worked as a real estate agent, loved computers and animals, especially her dog Sammie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin, Md. 21811.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12230 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811 or savinganimals@worcestercountyhumanesociety.org.

x

Kevin Robert Beebe

SNOW HILL – Kevin Robert Bee-be, 55, of Snow Hill, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, peacefully at his home.

Born on Dec. 14, 1962, in Baltimore, he was the son of Catherine Ewers Beebe and the late Robert Beebe.

Kevin enjoyed riding his motorcycle with the Rebel Riders, fishing on the BayBee, and his dogs. He was an avid Ravens fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Kevin’s most recent employment was with Home & Company as a driver and installer.

Kevin is survived by wife Kathleen Ilgenfritz Beebe of Snow Hill; two sons, Matthew Beebe and his wife, Asucena Espinoza Beebe, and Kevin Beebe, both of Snow Hill; one grandson, Kaleb Beebe of Pocomoke City, and another grandchild on the way; his mother, Catherine Beebe, of Baltimore; three sisters, Laura Fertig and her husband, Fritz, of Bel Air, Catherine Whitty and her husband, Patrick, of Perry Hall, and Amy Pecora and her husband, A.J., of Kingsville; a brother, Craig Beebe and his wife, Nancy, of Marriottsville; one brother-in-law, Richard Urbanski of Nottingham, his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Joan “Boots” Ilgenfritz of Hydes; one brother-in-law, Mark Ilgenfritz and his wife, Patty, of Kensington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Kevin is preceded in death by his sister, Diane Urbanski.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevin’s honor to Kenille’s Kubbard and Pet Pantry, P.O. Box 598, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, Md. 21804.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.