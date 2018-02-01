Employees Of Taylor Bank Donate $340 To Snow Hill Middle School “Power Pack” Program

The employees of Taylor Bank recently donated $340 to the Snow Hill Middle School (SHMS) “Power Pack” Program, an initiative designed to provide a weekend of meals for students in need when school lunch and breakfast are not available. Accepting the donation on behalf of SHMS was Kiersten Gray and Christina Welch. Representing Taylor Bank were Jamie Hill, Kathy Allam and Ashley DeMarr.