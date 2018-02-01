BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team enjoyed another big week with three wins over conference opponents to improve to 12-0 on the season.

Against Queen Anne’s on Monday, the Seahawks had all they could handle with the Bayside North power. Queen Anne’s got a win at 106, but Decatur won three straight to take a 13-6 lead. Tony Scafone beat Justin Holtzman at 113, Jagger Clapsadle beat Hunter Charles at 120 and Cade Solito beat Isaac Murdoch at 126.

Queen Anne’s won at 132 to cut the lead to 13-12 and there was a double forfeit at 138. The Lions won at 145 and 152 to take a 24-13 lead over the Seahawks. Decatur’s John Hofman beat Ian Weingaertner at 160 to cut the lead to 24-16 and Lukas Aulinskis won by forfeit at 170 to trim the lead further to 24-22. D.J. Taylor regained the lead for Decatur with a win over Joseph Garris at 182, but Queen Anne’s responded with a win at 195. Decatur closed out the narrow 36-27 victory with wins by Caleb Bourne over Bryan Nealon at 220 and Shakur Nock over Angelo Moore at 285.

Against Easton, Decatur got on the board first with a forfeit win at 106, but the Warriors took the next two bouts at 113 and 120. Cade Solito got the Seahawks back on the board at 126 with a win over Easton’s Camden Harrison. Decatur’s Jeremy Danner beat Jack Heinlein at 132, but Easton answered with a win at 138.

The Seahawks then ran off eight straight wins to take control of the match. David Braciszewski won by forfeit at 145, Jaffron Purnell beat Andrew Shaw at 152, John Hoffman beat Ma-son Odenwald at 160, Lukas Aulinskis beat Jeremiah Gardner at 170, D.J. Taylor beat Zach Paugh at 182, Daletez Smith beat Tristan Atwell at 195, Justin Manganiello won by forfeit at 220 and Caleb Bourne beat Darius Sarvis at 285 to round out the 61-16 win.

In the Snow Hill match, Shamar Baines won by forfeit at 106, Jagger Clapsadle beat Damon Hardy at 113, Tony Scafone won by forfeit at 120, Cade Solito beat Tyler Johnson at 126 and Jeremy Danner won by forfeit at 132. Snow Hill’s Decklan Fischer got a win for the Eagles at 138, but the Seahawks responded with wins by David Braciszewski over Aaron White at 145, Jaffron Purnell over Clayton Gaskill at 152 and John Hoffman over Michael Larger at 160.

Snow Hill won the next three bouts at 170, 182 and 195, but the Seahawks got forfeit wins by Justin Manganiello at 220 and Caleb Bourne at 285 to close out the 56-18 win.