BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team stayed on a roll this week, beating Salisbury Christian, 41-25, at home to improve to 12-3 on the season.

The Mallards downed Salisbury Christian, 41-25, at home last Friday for their fourth straight win since the holiday break and their seventh straight regular season win dating back to mid-December. Earlier last week, the Worcester girls beat another Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School, 43-21.

The Worcester girls split two games during the Governor’s Challenge tournament over the holiday break. Since then, they have reeled off five straight in regular season games to improve to 12-3 overall. The Worcester girls last lost a regular season game back on December 18.