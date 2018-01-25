The Women’s Fund Raises $4,700 For The Life Crises Center

by
The Women’s Fund Raises $4,700 For The Life Crises Center

Members of The Women’s Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, recently raised $4,700 in donations for The Life Crises Center. The funds were used to ease the burdens of those spending their holidays at the Life Crisis Center, a local nonprofit agency that advocates for and provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. Pictured, from left, are Abby Marsh of the Life Crisis Center; BJ Summers of CFES; and Gayle Widdowson, chair of the Women’s Fund.