Things I Like – January 26, 2018

by

Looking forward to summer concerts

Warm January days

Being an Eagles fan next weekend

Ellen’s new game show

Traveling to a new place for the first time

Church bells ringing in Berlin on Sunday mornings

A Boardwalk run

Watching a dog skilled at frisbee

A house with a nice kitchen

Old Olan Mills pictures with the year on them

Picking up my kids from school

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.