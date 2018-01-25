BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team beat Bayside North power Kent Island, 46-22, last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

Shamar Barnes got the Seahawks rolling with a win over Kent Island’s Ethan Betcher at 106. Decatur won the next three matches by forfeit, including Tony Scafone at 113, Jagger Clapsadle at 120 and Keegan Mitchell at 126, to take a 24-0 lead. Cade Solito beat Kent Island’s Jacob Simpson at 132 and Jeremy Danner beat Peter Connor at 138 to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 34-0.

However, Kent Island won the next three matches at 145, 152 and 160 to cut Decatur’s lead to 34-17. Lukas Aulinskis stopped the Buccaneers’ run with a win over Jake Hipps at 170, but Kent Island came right back with a win at 182. Decatur’s Daletez Smith beat Randy Main at 195 and Caleb Bourne beat Colin Langreich at 220 to secure the win for the Seahawks. Kent Island got a win at 285 to close out the match.