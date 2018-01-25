BERLIN – Local hospitals and government agencies are reporting increased flu activity this season and are encouraging residents to wash their hands, cover their coughs and get the flu vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have labeled this year’s flu season an epidemic. In recent weeks, intense and widespread flu activity around the nation has lead to more hospitalizations and 30 flu-related pediatric deaths. In Maryland, the Department of Health has reported a high intensity of influenza-like illness.

Similar to trends reported at the national and state level, local hospitals in Worcester and Wicomico counties are seeing an increase in flu cases.

The number of flu cases reported by Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) this season are nearly four times higher than last year.

Mary Ellen Beideman of AGH’s Infection Control office said the hospital has reported 172 flu cases so far this season, a number significantly higher than the 47 flu cases reported last year.

“It started off slowly,” she said, “but by the 19th or 20th of December the flu really took off.”

At Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), officials have reported similar flu activity.

Karen Mihalik, infection preventionist for PRMC, said the hospital has treated 127 lab-confirmed cases of the flu since the beginning of the season. While most patients were treated and released, 29 individuals were admitted to the hospital.

Mihalik said most patients were ages 24 and younger or ages 65 and older, and a majority of patients were seen in the emergency department.

“It’s important to note that we have also seen a lot of patients who had respiratory and flu-like symptoms who did not test positive for flu,” she said. “There are some difficult cold-type viruses this time of year as well.”

Overall, PRMC staff have seen more patients with flu-like symptoms.

“Typically what we do is treat the patients rather than track the trends …,” Mihalik said, “but as far as impact, we have certainly seen an increase in patients with influenza-like symptoms.”

Officials at both AGH and PRMC said most patients have tested positive for influenza A. Type A (H3N2) is currently the most predominant strain of influenza in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The CDC reports worse flu seasons with more hospitalizations and deaths when H3 viruses are predominant.

Travis Brown, public information officer for the Worcester County Health Department, encouraged the public to take precautionary measures.

“We recommend everyone get their flu shot this season and avoid contact with people who are sick,” he said. “Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.”

Brown added individuals should also disinfect frequently touched surfaces and get plenty of sleep.

Mihalik stressed the importance of getting the flu vaccination.

“We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, whether in their doctor’s office or a pharmacy,” she said. “Even though the vaccine isn’t a great match to all strains this year, it does provide protection against some strains, and helps to prime your immune system to fight the virus better if you get it, so the duration and symptoms may be lessened.”

The Maryland Department of Health said influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that may lead to serious complications, hospitalization, or even death. The virus that causes influenza spreads from person to person through coughing or sneezing, as well as through direct contact with infected people and contaminated surfaces or objects. Common symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, coughing and sore throat. Symptoms usually begin one to four days after being exposed to the virus.

“It can be very serious especially for older people, those who are sick and younger people,” Brown said.

While prompt use of antiviral drugs prescribed by a doctor can treat flu symptoms, Tracey Mullineaux, employee health and wellness nurse with AGH, said individuals with the flu should avoid contact with others.

“If you are not feeling well, do not go out,” she said.