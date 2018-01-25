Marlin Club Crew Of OC Contributes $1,000 To The Cricket Center

Continuing their scholarship awards and donations on behalf of selected charities that advance the education of area youth, the Marlin Club Crew of OC recently contributed $1,000 to the Cricket Center to assist with their mission of reducing trauma in child victims. Pictured, from left, are Cathy Donovan, president of the Marlin Club Crew; Wendy Myers, executive director of the Cricket Center; Jamie Manning, assistant director of the center; and Carolyn Conkel, board member of the Marlin Club Crew.