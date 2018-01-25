BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams had a solid meet last week with Gabrielle Izzett and Kevin Beck collecting first- and second-place finishes in multiple events.

The Decatur girls finished sixth overall in team scores of the 12 schools represented in the meet. Bennett was first, Parkside was second and Lake Forest was third The Decatur boys finished fourth overall as a team. Cape Henlopen was first, Caesar Rodney was second and Parkside was third.

Gabrielle Izzett finished first in the 1,600, while Laila Mirza was 10th and Erica Hicks was 13th. Izzett also finished first in the 800, while Dori Krasner finished fifth and Lydia Woodley was 19th. In the 300, Alyssa Romano finished ninth and Jabria Lewis was 14th. Raeghan Flynn was 10th in the 500, while Giana Cauble was 17th and P.J. Venezia-Westphal was 18th. Kate Carpenter was seventh in the 55-meter hurdles. In the field events, Kinsie Runkle finished 14th in the shot put. The Decatur girls finished fourth in the 4×400 relay and sixth in the 4×200 relay.

On the boys’ side, Decatur had great results in the 1,600 with Kevin Beck finishing second, Jack Reimer finishing seventh and George Cheynet finishing eighth. In the 300, Gavin Bunting was fourth, while Nathaniel Bradford was 17th. In the 3,200, Reimer was third, Liam Foley was 13th and Aidan Morrison was 17th.

In the 500, Decatur’s Chad Fischer was third, while Brandon Juarez finished 15th. Hunter Wolf was 14th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Andrew Ball was 17th and Kyler Stubblebine was 19th. Decatur’s best result in the 55-meter dash was a 12th-place finish by Kashif Reyes. In the 800, Beck was second, while Fischer finished ninth. The Decatur boys were solid in the relays, finishing first in the 4×800, and fifth in both the 4×200 and the 4×400. In the field events, John James finished eighth in the pole vault. Eric Bontempo finished eighth in the shot put, while Tyler Cook was 17th.