Longtime Stephen Decatur varsity golf coach Jim Krall (kneeling, center) is stepping down after 20 years of leading the program on a great run. Last week, Krall along with several former players, assistant coaches and associates played a celebratory round of golf at Eagle’s Landing. Submitted photo

BERLIN- After 20 years at the helm of Stephen Decatur High School’s highly successful varsity golf program, Coach Jim Krall is stepping aside, but not before a special day of golf and celebration with many of the young men and women whose lives he has changed for the better.

Krall has been the varsity golf coach at Decatur for two decades and shepherded the program from its nascent days to one of the most decorated and emulated programs in the state. On Krall’s watch, the Decatur golf program has produced numerous team and individual titles from the Bayside Conference to the regionals to the states. More importantly, the affable Krall has produced legions of quality young men and women whose lives he impacted far beyond the links.

Last Saturday, many of Krall’s former players, assistant coaches and colleagues shared a surprise day of golf with the retiring coach at Eagle’s Landing. The golf outing was followed by another surprise, a reception at the Hooter’s in West Ocean City attended by even more supporters. Former Decatur varsity golf standout Delaney Iacona this week related some of the highlights from the afternoon.

“We spent the next two hours golfing at Stephen Decatur’s home course and afterword headed to Hooter’s for the after party,” she said. “As if the golfing wasn’t enough, twice as many people awaited Coach’s presence after the round. Speeches were made, pictures were taken, laughs were shared and memories were made, all in celebration of a man who isn’t just a coach to us players and who isn’t just a teacher to his students.”

Iacona successfully painted a picture of the coach, teacher and man those who call Krall their friend already know.

“Coach Krall is a man who brightened every room he walked into,” she said. “He is a man who taught valuable life lessons, even if we were just on a golf course. He is a man who cared not only for advancing your golf came, but for growing your character as well. We celebrated a man who has left a positive impact on everyone he has met. We celebrated the coaching legacy created and handed off by Coach Jimmy Krall. Thank you for an unforgettable 20 years.”

It’s important to note Krall is stepping down as Decatur’s varsity golf coach after 20 years, but will continue to teach at the Berlin high school.