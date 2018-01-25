OCEAN CITY – A local agency has many activities planned for seniors living in Worcester County, including an upcoming Jazz Night.

The Worcester County Commission on Aging is a nonprofit agency established in 1978 that serves senior citizens of Worcester County. Its mission is accomplished through four multiservice senior centers, an Adult Medical Day Care, Meals on Wheels and several direct services for the homebound.

Scott Fowler, senior program manager for the Worcester County Commission on Aging, said the 40-year-old agency offers Worcester County residents ages 50 and older services that allow them to live full, active lives.

“All of our efforts are dedicated to seniors enjoying themselves,” he said.

Fowler explained the commission offers activities each month at each of its four senior centers in Pocomoke, Snow Hill, Berlin and Ocean City.

“We have a senior population that feels like there aren’t a lot of things for them to do on a fixed income and there are some perceptions that are very inaccurate of what a senior center is,” he said. “It’s just a place for folks to socialize, be engaged and to enjoy themselves while staying within a budget that is appropriate for them.”

Fowler said the agency is dedicated to breaking the stigma often surrounding senior centers.

“We are all about providing interesting activities,” he said. “Just because you are aging, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun while doing it.”

Activities at the senior centers include yoga, line dancing, ceramics classes, mahjong groups, bingo, seminars, and more. Trips, tours and opportunities to participate in local parades are also scheduled throughout the year.

Fowler said the commission will host a Jazz Night at the Ocean City Senior Center on April 6 for those interested in attending. Doors will open at 4:45.

“It’s a night for seniors to get out and enjoy each other,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity to reach out to folks that may not be cognizant of where we are and what we offer.”

The Jazz Night will feature social time, a dinner provided by the Decatur Diner and live contemporary and classic jazz music from Rhonda Apple and Dale Britt.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $15 by calling the Ocean City Senior Center at 410-289-0824 or by visiting the Ocean City Senior Center. The event is limited to the first 100 people and no tickets will be sold at the door.

The Ocean City Senior Center is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.