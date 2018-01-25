Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives Partner With Atlantic General Hospital

For the month of November, Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives was honored to partner with Atlantic General Hospital’s 24th Annual Penguin Swim a fundraiser for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Michael Cylc, swim co-chair; company employees Bre Briddell and Vonette Hitchens; and Phillip Cheung, swim co-chair.