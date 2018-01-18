BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team finally got back on the court this week after being idle for nearly a month and split a pair of games against non-conference opponents.

The Mallards last played back on December 18, a 51-47 win over Delmarva Christian. Unlike the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity team and most of the other prep teams in the area, the Worcester boys did not have a holiday tournament on their schedule and were not scheduled to play their first game after the holiday break until a home game against Delmar on January 5.

However, that game was postponed, as was the January 8 road game against Gunston. As a result, the Mallards did not play until last Friday, a road game against Kent Island. The Mallards lost to the Buccaneers, 66-46. On Monday, the Worcester boys faced Delmar at home in a make-up of the postponed January 5 game. In a back-and-forth game, the Mallards edged Delmar, 50-49. Worcester’s record now stands at 6-5. The Mallards face Salisbury Christian at home on Friday, followed by a road game against Delmarva Christian on February 5.