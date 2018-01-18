Worcester Boys Finally Get Back On Court

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team finally got back on the court this week after being idle for nearly a month and split a pair of games against non-conference opponents.

The Mallards last played back on December 18, a 51-47 win over Delmarva Christian. Unlike the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity team and most of the other prep teams in the area, the Worcester boys did not have a holiday tournament on their schedule and were not scheduled to play their first game after the holiday break until a home game against Delmar on January 5.

However, that game was postponed, as was the January 8 road game against Gunston. As a result, the Mallards did not play until last Friday, a road game against Kent Island. The Mallards lost to the Buccaneers, 66-46. On Monday, the Worcester boys faced Delmar at home in a make-up of the postponed January 5 game. In a back-and-forth game, the Mallards edged Delmar, 50-49. Worcester’s record now stands at 6-5. The Mallards face Salisbury Christian at home on Friday, followed by a road game against Delmarva Christian on February 5.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.