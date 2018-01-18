Decatur’s Caleb Bourne turned in the strong performance in the Seahawks’ War on the Shore tournament last weekend, winning the championship in the 220-pound division. Pictured above, Bourne attempts to pin an opponent in a tournament match. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team did well in its own War on the Shore tournament last weekend, finishing ninth overall and collecting top finishes in a couple of weight divisions.

Decatur hosted the War on the Shore tournament last Friday and Saturday, featuring some of the top prep teams from the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. War on the Shore used to be held in mid-December, but has been moved to the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in recent years. A total of 24 of the top teams in the region competed over two days last Friday and Saturday with the action culminating in championships in each weight division on Saturday night.

The Seahawks finished ninth overall among the 24 teams in the tournament. Finishing in the top three were Mount St. Joseph’s, Damascus and Caesar Rodney.

In the 220-pound division, Decatur’s Caleb Bourne won the championship, beating Mount St. Joseph’s Keagan Rill in the title bout. Bourne swept through three straight bouts to reach the final including wins over Colby Wrigley of Octorara, Nathan Searrs of Nansemond River and Brett Tetlow of Archbishop Ryan.

In the 106-pound weight class, Decatur’s Jagger Clapsadle beat Ethan Betcher of Kent Island, Corey Messick of Milford, Christian Simpson of Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Luis Vargas of Freedom to reach the final. Clapsadle fell to Brennan McBride of Coatsville in the championship bout and finished second overall. Decatur’s Cade Solito finished eighth at 120 and Lukas Layton finished eighth at 170.