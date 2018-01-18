Decatur’s Sarah Engle works the ball against the Arcadia defense during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game. The Seahawks routed Arcadia, 59-36, to improve to 6-4 on the season. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- It took four days, but Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat Mardela, 75-52, on the road this week to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Seahawks traveled to Mardela last Friday for a conference game against the Warriors and led 21-16 about halfway through the second quarter when the contest was halted because of unsafe playing conditions related to the gym floor. The make-up was rescheduled for Monday at Mardela at 2:30 p.m. and resumed with the Seahawks leading in the second quarter.

The long layoff did not deter Decatur from routing Mardela, 75-52, when the contest was completed. Monday’s win came on the heels of the Seahawks’ 53-50 win over pesky Parkside last Thursday. In that game, Decatur led 19-11 after one quarter and 26-23 at the half and could not gain much separation from the scrappy Rams.

The game remained close throughout the second half with the Seahawks ultimately prevailing, 53-50. With the win, Decatur opened the second half of its season with two straight to improve to 7-2 on the season. The Seahawks were 5-0 before dropping two games to tough opponents in the Governor’s Challenge over the holiday break.