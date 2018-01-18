Andrew Serrell

LEWES, Del. — Captain Andrew Serrell, age 94, died on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at his home.

Born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harrison and Jeanne D’Metre Serrell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Beverly Ann Francis Serrell in 2015. Surviving are his children, Geoffrey Serrell and his wife Julie of Reston, Va., Philip Serrell and his wife Carrie of Belair, Md., Laura Beahm and her husband John of Berlin and Holly Fritts of Lewes, Del. He was an adored grandfather to seven grandchildren, Wesley Dellinger, Matthew Beahm, Hannah Serrell, Philip Serrell, Lauren Serrell, Mikayla Serrell and Harry Serrell, and three great-grandchildren, Ashley Dellinger, Michael Dellinger and Parker Beahm. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Philip Serrell.

Andy completed his student-pilot certificate in 1941 at the age of 17 and enlisted in the Navy directly after graduating from high school. He served his country for the next 32 years beginning in the Pacific Theatre in World War II after completing Naval Flight Training. Along the way he received his BS in Military Science from the University of Maryland, and a Master’s degree in Administration from George Washington University. He also studied aerial photography in preparation for aerial reconnaissance and was an air-intelligence officer in the Sixth Fleet under Admiral George Anderson. In 1962 Andy became commanding officer of VP-44 Squadron based in Patuxent River, Md. His squadron flew reconnaissance for President Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis in Lockheed’s P-3 Orion antisubmarine and surveillance aircraft. He was tapped to go to the Pentagon in 1963 as Chief Briefing Officer to the Chief of Naval Operations. He received his final rank as Captain during that time. After retiring from the Navy in 1974, Andy joined the staff of White Engineering in their anti-submarine warfare division.

Andy became a lecturer for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Foundation in conjunction with opening “Ocean City Aircraft, Inc.” based at Ocean City Municipal Airport. From that base he operated his flight school and his aerial photography business, “Aviair.” He served several years as the president of the Aviation Association. Andy was able to maintain both his pilot and flight instructor licenses until the age of 90.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate. Friends may call before the service. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A donation may be made in his memory, to PBY Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 941, Oak Harbor, Wash. 98239. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

William Curtis Wooten

BERLIN — William Curtis “Bill Curt” Wooten, age 76, died on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at his home.

Born in Showell, he was the son of the late Clarence and May Griffin Wooten. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Esham Wooten, and children, Dean Wooten and his wife Brenda of Bishopville, Tammy Balster of Berlin, Donnie Wooten of Berlin, Darin Wooten and his wife Valerie of Fruitland and bonus children, Lisa Cook and her husband Douglass of Berlin and Norman “Nornie” Bunting, Jr. of Berlin. There are 12 grandchildren, Megan and Gabby Wooten, Will Robertson, Brandon Wooten, C.J. Balster, Jr., Molly and Michael Wooten, Garrett and Austin Cook, Madison, Andrew, and Natalie Bunting, and great granddaughter, Pamela Cook.

Also surviving is a brother, John Wooten of Georgia, and two sisters, Janet Daisey and Mary Lou Smith, both of Millsboro, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Griffin and Thomas Wooten, and sisters, Jean Hudson, Florence Cathell, and Ruth Ann Mitchell.

Mr. Wooten was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Class of 1959, and had worked as an electrician for Davis Electric in Showell. He attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and was a member of the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club. He had a great passion for the game of golf and loved working outside in his yard.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 429, Berlin, Md. 21811, or Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Dorothy Geneva Hynes

BERLIN — Dorothy Geneva Hynes, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Born in Houlka, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Dewel Clifton Chrestman and Willie Young Chrestman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, William J. Hynes, and by her sister, Marcelle Chrestman.

Surviving are her children, Carolyn Bartlett and her husband Steve of Berlin, Patrick Hynes and his wife Laurie of Ijamsville, Md., Theresa Hynes of Baltimore and Owen Hynes and his wife Sherry of Gilbert, Ariz. There are 10 grandchildren, Jamie Thompson, Kimberly Thayer, Steven Bartlett, Caitlin Bartlett, Jared Hynes, Nicholas Hynes, Jacob Hynes, Joshua Hynes, Madison Hynes and Nicholas Hynes, and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Carolyn Pirtle of Olive Branch, Miss. and Shirley Sue Pulley of Millington, Tenn., and two brothers, Leodis Chrestman of Bruce, Miss. and Elmo Chrestman of Houlka, Miss., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hynes was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and taking cruises. She loved reading and studying the bible and taking care of her grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Burbage Funeral Home. Deacon Dave McDowell officiated. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin.

The family would like to thank Coastal Hospice and her long-time caregivers for their years of loving and devoted care.

A donation in her name can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Joan Lee Herander

BERLIN — Joan Lee Herander, age 86, passed away on Jan. 8, 2018 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Williamsport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Irvin Ziegler and Frances Sturdevant Ziegler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George Robert Herander and her brother, Paul Ziegler. She is survived by her children, Mark Herander (Lib) of Tampa, Fla., Kirk Herander of Burlington, Vt., Karen Thompson (Noel) of Ridgeley, W.Va., and Lynne Jennings (Ken) of Parsonsburg. There are two grandchildren, John Thompson of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Caitlin Thompson of College Park, Md.; two sisters, Mary Withers of Reno, Nev. and Louise Duggan of Plymouth, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Ann Ziegler of Allenwood, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Herander had been an administrative assistant at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. and had worked for the Pennsylvania Newspapers Publishers’ Association in Harrisburg, Pa. Joan was a resident of Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph Kennedy will officiate. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL. 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 or to Coastal Hospice at PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be written to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.