Ocean Pines Hammerheads Swim Team Deliver Plush Animals To AGH Emergency Department

Members of the Ocean Pines Hammerheads swim team and their coach, Brooks Ensor, delivered plush animals to the Atlantic General Hospital Emergency Department to be given to pediatric patients. Pictured, from left, are team members Will Schlesinger, Nat Fink, Audrey Iman, Katie Pizlo, Emma Coyman, Emily Fink, Victoria Iman and Molly Hoffman.