OC Elementary First Graders Show Kindness Towards Others

First graders at Ocean City Elementary School showed kindness towards others by collecting hats, gloves, and scarves for the Worcester County Outreach Program this holiday season. Students pictured are, back, Evelyn Eade, Colton Rhoad and Carly Watts, and, front, Cruz Smith, Elizabeth Garcia-Leon and Thomas Cantine. Submitted Photos