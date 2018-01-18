The local Assassins flag football team last weekend captured the national title in the USFTL national championship tournament in Florida in the 4-man division. Pictured above, the happy Assassins show off their championship trophy and medals. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- Ocean City’s own Assassins flag football team last weekend captured the national championship in its division in the U.S. Flag and Touch Football League (USFTL) tournament in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The Assassins, which won the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Fall Flag Football League title last year, competed in the USFTL national championships in Florida last weekend against some of the top teams from around the U.S. and other nations. The Assassins, made up of players from the local area, swept three early round games to reach the championship in the 4-man bracket.

The Assassins beat Grand Rental of Seaford, Delaware, 27-6, in its their first-round game, followed by a 31-6 win in the second round over Slyde from Florida. In the third round, the Assassins beat TKA out of Philadelphia, 20-6, to reach the title round. In the championship round, the Assassins lost to ESS out of Florida, 22-16, setting up the “if game” for all the marbles. In the championship game, the Assassins defeated ESS, 30-16, to win the 4-man championship. The Assassins collected several post-tournament awards including the offensive most valuable player award for quarterback Charlie McCaffrey and the defensive MVP award for Ty Mills. Running back Brandon Ball was named All-American, as was wide receiver D.J. Johnson.