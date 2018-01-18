Worcester GOLD President Carol Jacobs and the Board of Directors honored Cheryl Nottingham with the Board Member Emeritus status at the December meeting held at the Worcester County Developmental Center. An Emeritus status may be granted when a board member meets the service limit of 12 years to retain the relationship with the member, retaining historical knowledge, board intelligence and experience and professional expertise that enriches the work of the board. Pictured, from left, are Worcester County GOLD, Inc. Board members Beverly Thomas, Bethany Didriksen, Mary Dale Craig, Jacobs, Worcester GOLD Executive Director Sandy Sipes, Nottingham, Board Vice President Joan Baraloto and Board members Pam Marshall, Eloise Henry-Gordy, and Chris Woodley. Not pictured are Board Secretary Shelly Adams, Barry Laws, Board Treasurer Alex West and Shannon Wright.