Easterseals Receives $10,000 Donation From The Donnie Williams Foundation

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently received a $10,000 donation from the Donnie Williams Foundation. The donation will be used to support Easterseals Children’s Therapy program in Salisbury. Pictured, from left, are Easterseals Director of Marketing Ford Waggoner; Easterseals Speech Therapist Jamie Toner; Meghan and Charlotte Rice, a family who receives services through Easterseals; and Greg Johnson and Mark Granger, both directors with the Donnie Williams Foundation., which was set up in honor of the late Donnie Williams to provide grants to organizations and programs that benefit children from Wicomico, Worcester and St. Mary’s counties.