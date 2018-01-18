OCEAN CITY — Plans to close off a north-south alley were approved this week after it appears most property owners in the area support the change.

For years, there has been a platted alley between Bering Road and 86th Street in the north end of Ocean City that was rather inconsequential because it was rarely, if ever, used. Now, after some new development in the area, the city-owned alley is being used more frequently by residents in the area to access the rear of their properties, and perhaps more importantly, as a through-street for non-residents looking to avoid Coastal Highway.

In November, City Engineer Terry McGean presented a potential solution that included blocking of the north portion of the alley from through-traffic with the installation of a planter or other low-cost barricade. As it stands now, the south end is covered with gravel and is used by residents in that portion. The north end is unimproved and currently consists of a dusty, sandy trail with two tire ruts that generates dust when non-residents use it for a cut-through.

McGean said the plan, if approved, included improving the entire alley surface with gravel, which would allow property owners to continue to utilize it to access the rear of their properties. The plan also calls for installing bollards or some kind or ornamental landscaped barrier in the center to prevent non-residents from using the alley as an alternative to Coastal Highway.

That alternative was tabled in November because the council expressed a desire to have residents in the area weigh in on the proposal. In the weeks since, the majority of area property owners have supported the plan except for one. It is uncertain if the one property owner not in support was opposed, indifferent or simply didn’t respond to the request.

The Mayor and Council on Tuesday held the requisite public hearing and just one resident in the area responded. Resident Matt Covell, who has been at the forefront of the issue and worked with McGean on a solution, said he supported the concept of closing the north end of the alley with a planter or other blockade to prevent through-traffic.

“Every now and then, people want to drive through and it becomes an off-road adventure toward my house,” he said. “The concept is to keep it open to some degree while eliminating the through-traffic. I think it’s a great idea.”

While not keen on closing north-south alleys, which can relieve some traffic pressure on Coastal Highway at times, Council President Lloyd Martin said he could support the temporary solution.

“All of the property owners agree but one,” he said. “I’ve never been a fan of closing north-south alleys because we might need them one day, but this make sense. I would like to see all of the property owners agree though.”

Council Secretary Mary Knight said putting a planter or other temporary barricade in the alley could leave it open for future use if needed.

“I have no problem with a planter in the middle to alleviate through-traffic,” she said. “It could be moved if we ever need that alley in the future.”

Councilman Tony DeLuca, who has been at the vanguard of the town’s efforts to develop a network of bike routes off Coastal Highway, said he wished the alternative could include keeping it open to bicycles.

“My concern is the main reason we’re doing this is for vehicular traffic,” he said. “Because it’s a north-south alley, I would still like it to have bike access. Anything that runs north-south should have bike access and I think the motion should reflect that.”

However, Covell said the alley in its current condition was not conducive to bikes.

“You’d have to have a pretty substantial bike to get through there because of the terrain,” he said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the alley changes.