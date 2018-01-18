On Dec. 23, 2017, the Berlin Lions shopped for groceries for needy families living in the Berlin area. The purchase of groceries for families in need has been a Berlin Lions Club tradition every Christmas for at least 40 years. The groceries, along with some toys, were delivered in time for Christmas for 12 appreciative families. In addition to the grocery donations that day, the Lions also purchased 11 new bicycles and donated them to families with children in need of a bike. Pictured, from left, are Lions Dave Walter, Eric Bowers, Ray McCabe, Joe Andrews, Ed Dorang, Walter West and Stephen Decatur senior Patrick Mumford. Not shown is Lion Paul Chambers, who also assisted.