BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team this weekend is hosting its annual War on the Shore tournament featuring some of the top prep teams and players from across the region.

War on the Shore, long a staple on Maryland’s prep wrestling winter schedule, gets underway today with two dozen of the top teams from the mid-Atlantic region competing. Friday’s action at Decatur will feature preliminary bouts in every division with matches held practically around the clock through Saturday. The event concludes on Saturday evening with championship bouts in each weight class.

War on the Shore used to be held in mid-December, providing a tune-up of sorts for the Seahawks and other teams, but has been moved to the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in recent years. The tournament gets underway this afternoon with preliminary matches in each weight class beginning around 3:30 p.m. and quarterfinals and consolation matches starting as late as 9:15 p.m. The action will resume around 10 a.m. on Saturday with semifinals and championship bouts in each weight division beginning around 5:30 p.m.

A total of 24 teams are competing in War on the Shore this weekend, including last year’s winner Mount Saint Joseph’s along with second-place finisher Damascus and third-place finisher Sussex Central. Host Decatur finished ninth last year among the 19 teams in the tournament.

The Decatur wrestling team was riding some early season momentum with a string of wins, but the Seahawks have been idle for a couple of weeks now. Decatur was scheduled to compete in the prestigious Iron Horse Duals last weekend in Harford County, but did not make the trip because of the weather. The Seahawks get back on the mat this weekend when they host the annual War on the Shore.