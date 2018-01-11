Things I Like – January 12, 2018

by

Watching movies at home on a snow day

Pittsburgh Dad videos

Teens looking to shovel sidewalks for money

Snow-covered beach photos

Trying shrimp and grits at different restaurants

Watching kids try the ninja course at Berlin Activities Depot

That the Winter Olympics start soon

A bright blue sky above a snowy field

Steve Harvey’s laugh

Noticing kids improving at a sport

When I try and can’t beat my son at a video game

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.