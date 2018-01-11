OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Surf Club has hosting its next major membership drive event on Saturday, January 27 at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City.

As its name implies, the Ocean City Surf Club, reformed in 2014 after 50 years, is all about promoting the sport in the resort and beyond with contests, clinics and camps, but its scope reaches much farther than the waves. Since its inception, the club has furthered many of its stated initiatives including educational scholarships for local students, environmental advocacy, clean-up events, the Adopt Your Beach program, the Surf into Integrity Program and so much more.

On Saturday, January 27, the Ocean City Surf Club will hold its annual membership drive for 2018 at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include complimentary food, discounted drink prices, giveaways and other fun activities. More importantly, the event will allow the club to introduce itself and all it does to potential new members.